BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $4.04 Million Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 105.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,959 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth about $90,177,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Henry Schein by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,823,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,135,000 after acquiring an additional 740,349 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Henry Schein by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,184,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,003,000 after acquiring an additional 459,181 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Henry Schein by 452.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 291,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,630,000 after acquiring an additional 238,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Henry Schein by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,854,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,772,000 after acquiring an additional 235,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HSIC shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $77.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.00 and its 200-day moving average is $74.91. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. The business’s revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

