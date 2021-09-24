BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 106,448 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 37.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 389,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,448 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 99.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 64.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $14.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.60.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 76.04% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $81.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

