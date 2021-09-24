Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bodycote PLC provides thermal processing services through heat treatment, metal joining, surface technology and Hot Isostatic Pressing. It serves aerospace, defense, automotive, power generation, oil & gas, construction, medical and transportation industry. Bodycote PLC is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom. “

Get Bodycote alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of Bodycote stock opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. Bodycote has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $13.00. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.45.

About Bodycote

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bodycote (BYPLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.