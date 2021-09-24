Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) CAO Sandra Garbiso Sells 4,871 Shares

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) CAO Sandra Garbiso sold 4,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $219,195.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BCEI stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.93. The company had a trading volume of 364,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,205. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $50.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 2.14.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $156.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.80 million. Analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BCEI shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist lifted their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,899,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $171,365,000 after buying an additional 548,128 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,800,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,752,000 after buying an additional 376,607 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,405,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,173,000 after buying an additional 216,658 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,348,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,485,000 after buying an additional 370,238 shares during the period.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

