Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) Trading Up 6.2%

Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN)’s stock price was up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.58 and last traded at $37.58. Approximately 435 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 142,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.40.

Separately, TheStreet raised Boston Omaha from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 14.64 and a current ratio of 14.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.73.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.31. Boston Omaha had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 228.69%. The company had revenue of $14.18 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Boston Omaha by 285.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Boston Omaha during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Boston Omaha by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Omaha during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Omaha during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. 60.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Omaha Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOMN)

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.

