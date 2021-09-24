Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.580-$1.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $12 billion-$12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.01 billion.Boston Scientific also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.58-1.62 EPS.

BSX traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,845,700. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.54. The company has a market capitalization of $63.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BSX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.65.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $8,727,189.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,081,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,371,893.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $149,046.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,036.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 581,881 shares of company stock valued at $25,722,709 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

