Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Purchases 600 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 154,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of WPM stock opened at $39.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $51.43.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $330.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.49 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WPM shares. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.27.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.