Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Sells 3,350 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,274 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 8.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 562,832 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,412,000 after buying an additional 42,421 shares in the last quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 8.3% during the second quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. now owns 65,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 25.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 920,878 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,669,000 after acquiring an additional 189,423 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 18.7% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 21,372 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.5% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 895,335 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,652,000 after acquiring an additional 30,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $39.34 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.40 and its 200 day moving average is $38.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.21%. Research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.523 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.13%.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

