Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 430,555 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,787,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,847,689,000 after purchasing an additional 741,715 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 17.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,264,000 after purchasing an additional 897,908 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth approximately $206,724,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,194,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,908,000 after purchasing an additional 103,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,066,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,717,000 after purchasing an additional 60,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DD. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $68.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.34 and its 200-day moving average is $77.23. The company has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.99. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.49 and a 12 month high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

