Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Receives $66.77 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.77.

Several brokerages have commented on BYD. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NYSE:BYD traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $63.90. 10,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.03. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The company had revenue of $893.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 344.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $1,726,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $719,155.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,721.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,380 shares of company stock worth $6,523,966. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth $756,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,085,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,745,000 after purchasing an additional 352,181 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 45,971.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 16,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 4,648.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,209,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,370,000 after buying an additional 1,183,990 shares during the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

