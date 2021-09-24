BP’s (BP) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of BP (NYSE:BP) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BP. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BP from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.74 to $28.49 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of BP from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC set a $23.76 price objective on shares of BP and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BP to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BP from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BP presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.11.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $26.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. BP has a 12 month low of $14.74 and a 12 month high of $28.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.58.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $36.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 billion. BP had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 6.40%. BP’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.98) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BP will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3276 per share. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. BP’s payout ratio is currently -76.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP by 5.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,314,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $113,981,000 after purchasing an additional 220,190 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in BP by 430.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,142,673 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550,557 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in BP by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,690,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,156,000 after acquiring an additional 40,917 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in BP by 99.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,652,137 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,561,000 after acquiring an additional 823,441 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in BP by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 876,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after acquiring an additional 28,410 shares during the period. 8.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Company Profile

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

