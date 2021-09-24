Brian Distelburger Sells 7,650 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) COO Brian Distelburger sold 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $93,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Yext stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. Yext, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.77 and a twelve month high of $20.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day moving average is $13.65.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Yext by 2.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 2.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,462,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,012,000 after purchasing an additional 341,623 shares during the period. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the first quarter valued at about $1,419,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 233.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 28,394 shares during the period. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on YEXT shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yext has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

