Brian Phillips Purchases 9,000,000 Shares of Tissue Regenix Group plc (LON:TRX) Stock

Tissue Regenix Group plc (LON:TRX) insider Brian Phillips purchased 9,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £90,000 ($117,585.58).

Tissue Regenix Group stock remained flat at $GBX 0.62 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday. 20,201,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,285,354. Tissue Regenix Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 0.31 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 0.93 ($0.01). The company has a market capitalization of £43.61 million and a PE ratio of -6.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.59.

Tissue Regenix Group plc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes platform technologies in the field of tissue engineering and regenerative medicine in the United States and internationally. It operates through BioSurgery, Orthopaedics & Dental, Cardiac, and GBM-V divisions. The company provides dCELL technology, a soft tissue decellularisation process that removes DNA and cellular material to reduce risk of injection; and BioRinse technology, a natural bone filler solution for osteoinductive to stimulate and regenerate native bone growth.

