Bridgefront Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 6,907 Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,907 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at $77,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at $120,000. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP James Leal sold 7,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $713,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 304 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $37,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,422 shares of company stock worth $11,939,003. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

Shares of TNDM opened at $125.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $130.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,510.30 and a beta of 0.28.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Tandem Diabetes Care’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

