Bridgefront Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 8,950 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,950 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $1,778,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 5.3% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $394,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $12,518,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 5.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,511 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG opened at $76.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.43. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $87.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

Several research firms recently commented on EOG. Truist Financial downgraded shares of EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

