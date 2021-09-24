Bridgefront Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Bridgefront Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,845 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 35.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 550.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $365,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $110.58 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $134.93. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.15.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.16%. On average, analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.73%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, reduced their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.89.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

