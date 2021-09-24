Bridgefront Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 335.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,941,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,300 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 372.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,036,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,160,000 after acquiring an additional 816,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,244,000 after acquiring an additional 646,253 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,031,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,072,000 after acquiring an additional 472,186 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,918,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.17.

Shares of CAR traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,677. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $108.63.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 385.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

