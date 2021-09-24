Bridgefront Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 26,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in Amgen by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 19,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 312,874 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,263,000 after buying an additional 11,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.70.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $213.91 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $121.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

