Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes $562,000 Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 12,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,947,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 20.3% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 924,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,449,000 after buying an additional 156,000 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 11.5% during the first quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 25,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,686,000. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.6% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 66,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the period. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Shares of CPB stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,967. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.35. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $53.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.58.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 49.66%.

Campbell Soup announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

