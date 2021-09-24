Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes Position in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 21,246 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $50,052,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,149,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,610,000 after acquiring an additional 988,298 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank during the first quarter valued at about $20,956,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank during the second quarter valued at about $8,857,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 48.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 702,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,805,000 after purchasing an additional 229,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

BXS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James raised BancorpSouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BancorpSouth Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

Shares of NYSE:BXS traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.53. 1,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,513. BancorpSouth Bank has a fifty-two week low of $18.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.63.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $282.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.62 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

