Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,488 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Brinker International worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Brinker International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $631,491,000 after acquiring an additional 29,394 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Brinker International by 5,912.8% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,094,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,124 shares during the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Brinker International by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 865,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,509,000 after purchasing an additional 238,106 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brinker International by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,415,000 after purchasing an additional 71,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Brinker International by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 750,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,395,000 after purchasing an additional 90,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EAT shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Brinker International from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

Brinker International stock opened at $52.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $40.66 and a one year high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 79.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $76,426.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.