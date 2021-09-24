Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.6% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 48,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.9% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 15,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 83,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 145.9% in the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 16,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 9,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% in the second quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 99,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.34. The company had a trading volume of 289,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,589,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The company has a market capitalization of $134.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.30.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BMY. Truist Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.45.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

