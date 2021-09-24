Brokerages Anticipate Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $148.29 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) to report sales of $148.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cree’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $150.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $143.80 million. Cree posted sales of $216.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cree will report full year sales of $671.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $641.80 million to $707.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $985.31 million, with estimates ranging from $918.10 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cree.

Get Cree alerts:

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 83.60%. The business had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Cree from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America lowered Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Cree from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.50.

NASDAQ:CREE traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,319. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.29. Cree has a 52-week low of $56.39 and a 52-week high of $129.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cree during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cree during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cree during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cree during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cree by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,025 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

About Cree

Cree, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cree (CREE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.