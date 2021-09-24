Brokerages Anticipate GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) to Announce -$0.17 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GreenVision Acquisition’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenVision Acquisition will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.83) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GreenVision Acquisition.

HLBZ stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. GreenVision Acquisition has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $41.88.

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. is a newly organized special purpose acquisition company formed under the laws of the State of Delaware for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

