Brokerages Anticipate Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $445.97 Million

Brokerages expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to post sales of $445.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Koppers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $452.00 million and the lowest is $442.30 million. Koppers posted sales of $437.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Koppers will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Koppers had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KOP. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Koppers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

NYSE:KOP traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.25. 84,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,362. Koppers has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $39.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Koppers by 2.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 96,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

