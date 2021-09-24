Brokerages Anticipate Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Analysts expect Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) to announce $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Paylocity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.35. Paylocity posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.19%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PCTY shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $203.71 price objective (up from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, July 26th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.31.

In other Paylocity news, Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.18, for a total value of $85,199.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total value of $9,642,997.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,808,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,158,355.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,193 shares of company stock valued at $29,058,493. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Paylocity by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,730,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Paylocity by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC lifted its position in Paylocity by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 15,054 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Paylocity by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,448,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

PCTY stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $297.60. The stock had a trading volume of 201,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,194. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 238.04 and a beta of 1.31. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $145.18 and a 12-month high of $298.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.52.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

