Brokerages Expect Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to announce earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Constellium’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.28. Constellium posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellium will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Constellium.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Constellium in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 29,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellium in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 649,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CSTM traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.45. 30,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,188. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 2.67. Constellium has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $21.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85.

Constellium

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

