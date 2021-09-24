Brokerages Expect Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to announce earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Constellium’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.28. Constellium posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.
On average, analysts expect that Constellium will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Constellium.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Constellium in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.
NYSE CSTM traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.45. 30,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,188. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 2.67. Constellium has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $21.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85.
About Constellium
Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
