Brokerages Expect Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Million

Analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) will post sales of $1.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $960,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.13 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full-year sales of $4.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.62 million to $5.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $179.83 million, with estimates ranging from $55.00 million to $259.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eos Energy Enterprises.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 18,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $251,770.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 349,047 shares of company stock valued at $4,769,565 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOSE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EOSE traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.43. The stock had a trading volume of 371,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.99. Eos Energy Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.00.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

