Brokerages Expect Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) to Post $0.61 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) will report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Equity LifeStyle Properties’ earnings. Equity LifeStyle Properties reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.61 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Equity LifeStyle Properties.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ELS shares. Barclays started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.56.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

ELS traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,644. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52-week low of $57.93 and a 52-week high of $88.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

