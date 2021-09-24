Brokerages Expect Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.55) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Replimune Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.50). Replimune Group reported earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Replimune Group will report full year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($1.99). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($1.90). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Replimune Group.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09).

REPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Shares of REPL stock opened at $33.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 30.87 and a quick ratio of 30.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.12 and a 200 day moving average of $33.46. Replimune Group has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $54.85.

In other news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $960,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Coffin sold 7,810 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $312,712.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,948 shares of company stock valued at $5,350,158 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REPL. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Replimune Group in the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,217,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,655,000 after purchasing an additional 41,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

