Brokerages Set Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Target Price at $101.00

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of Cortexyme in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Cortexyme from $75.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTX traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.65. The company had a trading volume of 203,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,765. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.63. Cortexyme has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $121.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts predict that Cortexyme will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Detke sold 40,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $2,187,697.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Detke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,411 shares of company stock worth $5,887,490 over the last ninety days. 20.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 824.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 116.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 30.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cortexyme in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

