Brokerages Set Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) Target Price at GBX 1,321

Shares of Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,321 ($17.26).

Several analysts have recently commented on GFTU shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,235 ($16.14) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,620 ($21.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th.

Shares of GFTU stock traded down GBX 26 ($0.34) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,331 ($17.39). The stock had a trading volume of 194,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,784. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,318.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,197.83. The stock has a market cap of £3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Grafton Group has a 12-month low of GBX 639 ($8.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,425 ($18.62).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.63%. Grafton Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.20%.

Grafton Group Company Profile

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

