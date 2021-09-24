Brokerages Set Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Target Price at $38.00

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IFNNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Liberum Capital downgraded Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Infineon Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

IFNNY opened at $44.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57. Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of $26.29 and a 52 week high of $44.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.