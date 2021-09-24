Brokerages Set Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Target Price at $38.00

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.
Several brokerages have weighed in on IFNNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Liberum Capital downgraded Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Infineon Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.
IFNNY opened at $44.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57. Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of $26.29 and a 52 week high of $44.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
About Infineon Technologies
Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.
See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?
Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.