Brokerages Set Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Target Price at $10.57

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

NYSE:KGC opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.82. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.42.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth about $316,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 1,429.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,416,612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,847 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth about $6,350,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 4.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,301,025 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,011,000 after purchasing an additional 294,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth about $537,000. 44.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

