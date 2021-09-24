Brokerages Set Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Price Target at $51.33

Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.33.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZYME shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Monday.
In other news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 12,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $457,604.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,860,543.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Zymeworks stock opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.73. Zymeworks has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $59.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.98.
Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.26). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 1,073.23% and a negative return on equity of 57.78%. The company had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zymeworks will post -4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Zymeworks
Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.
