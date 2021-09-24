Brokerages Set Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Price Target at $51.33

Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.33.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZYME shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Monday.

In other news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 12,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $457,604.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,860,543.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZYME. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 83,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 1.2% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 33,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zymeworks stock opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.73. Zymeworks has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $59.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.98.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.26). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 1,073.23% and a negative return on equity of 57.78%. The company had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zymeworks will post -4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

