Brokers Issue Forecasts for Exelixis, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Exelixis in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $1.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.21. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Exelixis’ FY2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EXEL. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

EXEL opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 70.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.16.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.25. Exelixis had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $385.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.31 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Exelixis by 1,035.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $1,048,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $2,571,400. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

