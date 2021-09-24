Brokers Issue Forecasts for Guild Holdings’ FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GHLD)

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Guild in a report issued on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.40. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $294.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guild from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

GHLD opened at $13.99 on Friday. Guild has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.02. The company has a market capitalization of $853.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Guild in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Guild by 33.2% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 494,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 123,214 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Guild in the second quarter worth about $414,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guild by 89.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 20,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Guild in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

