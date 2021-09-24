Brokers Issue Forecasts for IMV Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:IMV)

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for IMV in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for IMV’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

IMV (TSE:IMV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$0.05 million for the quarter.

IMV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut their target price on IMV to C$2.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of IMV in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.75.

TSE:IMV opened at C$2.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.86. The company has a market cap of C$177.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.14, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 5.11. IMV has a fifty-two week low of C$1.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.29.

IMV Company Profile

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

