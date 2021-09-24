Brokers Offer Predictions for GXO Logistics Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GXO)

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of GXO Logistics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GXO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $82.10 on Wednesday. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

