Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) PT Raised to $81.00 at National Bank Financial

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from $60.00 to $81.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.27.

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $55.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.69. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $42.29 and a 52-week high of $58.58.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 7.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 582.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 22,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

