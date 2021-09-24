Brookfield Renewable Partners’ (BEP.UN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Tudor Pickering

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$44.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BEP.UN. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday. CSFB upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.11.

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at C$49.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.86. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of C$39.93 and a 52 week high of C$63.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$49.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$49.21.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

