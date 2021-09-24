BTIG Research Cuts D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $120.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price objective lowered by BTIG Research from $123.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DHI. Wedbush raised shares of D.R. Horton from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.61.

DHI stock opened at $87.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.17. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $64.32 and a one year high of $106.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 6.03.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,976,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,582,697,000 after acquiring an additional 511,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,327,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,385,145,000 after purchasing an additional 122,901 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,344,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,064,000 after purchasing an additional 120,402 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,004,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,125,000 after purchasing an additional 61,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,655,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,983,000 after purchasing an additional 104,396 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

