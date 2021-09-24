CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Issues Earnings Results

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $79.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.91 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

CalAmp stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.62 million, a PE ratio of -8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.59. CalAmp has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $14.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAMP. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in CalAmp by 245.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in CalAmp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in CalAmp by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,074 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAMP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.10.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

