Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Director Jo-Anne Cecile Poirier Sells 821 Shares

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Director Jo-Anne Cecile Poirier sold 821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.66, for a total value of C$52,264.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$181,240.02.

Jo-Anne Cecile Poirier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, Jo-Anne Cecile Poirier sold 2,025 shares of Calian Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total value of C$119,475.00.

CGY stock opened at C$62.01 on Friday. Calian Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$53.27 and a 52-week high of C$71.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$62.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$59.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$698.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$136.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$126.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Calian Group Ltd. will post 3.6300002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CGY shares. Acumen Capital increased their target price on Calian Group to C$82.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on Calian Group to C$74.25 in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

