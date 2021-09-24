Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in AutoZone by 1.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 16.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 4.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management lifted its stake in AutoZone by 1.0% in the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,687.79 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,085.85 and a 52-week high of $1,704.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,602.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1,494.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $30.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AZO. DA Davidson downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,651.89.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total transaction of $21,973,140.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,491 shares in the company, valued at $50,629,684.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total transaction of $6,743,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

