Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 72,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLBY. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 1st quarter valued at $19,590,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in PLBY Group during the 1st quarter worth about $15,952,000. ADW Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in PLBY Group during the 1st quarter worth about $17,631,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in PLBY Group during the 1st quarter worth about $6,608,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PLBY Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

PLBY opened at $25.90 on Friday. PLBY Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.54 and a 200-day moving average of $32.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.90 million. PLBY Group’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 85,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $1,785,574.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 698,949 shares of company stock valued at $16,914,872 over the last ninety days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on PLBY Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

PLBY Group Profile

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

