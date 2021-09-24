Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 15,316 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,316 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.70% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNDB. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDB opened at $54.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.88. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.72 and a fifty-two week high of $55.97.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.