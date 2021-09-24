Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 5,404 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,404 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TAN. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 690,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,383,000 after buying an additional 327,985 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $9,642,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 50,268 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,890,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,742,000.

TAN stock opened at $83.07 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12 month low of $54.23 and a 12 month high of $125.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.87.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

