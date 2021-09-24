Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys New Stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Avista in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Avista by 41.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the first quarter worth about $223,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AVA opened at $39.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Avista Co. has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.61.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Avista had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $298.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.95%.

AVA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avista currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In related news, VP James M. Kensok sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $25,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,125 shares in the company, valued at $467,138.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi B. Stanley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $40,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,243 shares of company stock worth $134,675. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

