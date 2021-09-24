Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Decreases Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lessened its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter worth about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 61.4% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter worth about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 37.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 51.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $124.58 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.18 and a fifty-two week high of $126.25. The company has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 47.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.93.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

